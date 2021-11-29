0 England cricket director pleads for 'second chances' in racism scandal - Sports - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England cricket director pleads for 'second chances' in racism scandal

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

LONDON, NOV 28: England managing director Ashley Giles says cricket has to do much better in tackling the scourge of racism but pleaded for those who have made "mistakes" to be given a second chance.
English cricket has been rocked by damaging revelations of racism from Pakistan-born former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq, who made a number of allegations against high-profile figures in the sport.
Rafiq accused former Ashes-winning England captain Michael Vaughan of racism towards him and other Yorkshire players of Asian origin at a county match in 2009.
Former Yorkshire player Vaughan, who has "categorically denied" the allegation, was subsequently dropped from the BBC's broadcasting team for the Ashes, which starts next month, to avoid a "conflict of interest".
Giles, speaking to British reporters from the team's base in Australia on Sunday, said the England squad had reflected on the Rafiq issue and hearing his story had been "hard to listen to".
The former Test bowler, 48, said there should be no place for discrimination in the game but he also called for understanding.
"For me if zero tolerance means we cut people off, we don't give second chances, we don't give people a chance to rehabilitate then I think we've got a problem," he said.
"I've been involved in the game over the last 30 years and I'm sure there will be incidents and things I've said that I wouldn't be proud of in a different time and a different context," he added.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil football crash survivor finds new life in music
Liverpool rout Southampton as Arsenal cruise
Barca leave it late to beat Villarreal, register first La Liga away win
Lewandowski tipped for Ballon d'Or as Messi eyes seventh prize
Djokovic's Serbia stunned by Germany, Medvedev leads Russians to victory
India strike early after setting NZ 284 in first Test
England cricket director pleads for 'second chances' in racism scandal
Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Badminton beginning Dec 1


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft