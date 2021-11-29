

Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Badminton beginning Dec 1

The two senior and junior international events will be played at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium adjoining the historic Paltan ground in Dhaka.

About 350 shuttlers (200 men and 150 women) from seven countries including India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Gambia, the Maldives and the host Bangladesh will play the meets.

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, will inaugurate the international challenge as the chief guest.

The events are dedicated to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The budget of the two meets was estimated as Taka 5,300,000.

Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF) with support from Yonex-Sunrise (Singapore) and China-Bangladesh Ceramics is arranging the international meets.

In this regard, a press meet was held in the conference room of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium.























The Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh International Challenge 2021 and Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Junior International Series 2021 is set to take place in Dhaka from 1 to 10 December.The two senior and junior international events will be played at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium adjoining the historic Paltan ground in Dhaka.About 350 shuttlers (200 men and 150 women) from seven countries including India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Gambia, the Maldives and the host Bangladesh will play the meets.The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, will inaugurate the international challenge as the chief guest.The events are dedicated to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The budget of the two meets was estimated as Taka 5,300,000.Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF) with support from Yonex-Sunrise (Singapore) and China-Bangladesh Ceramics is arranging the international meets.In this regard, a press meet was held in the conference room of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium.