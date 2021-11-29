0 Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Badminton beginning Dec 1 - Sports - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Badminton beginning Dec 1

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Sports Reporter

Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Badminton beginning Dec 1

Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Badminton beginning Dec 1

The Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh International Challenge 2021 and Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Junior International Series 2021 is set to take place in Dhaka from 1 to 10 December.
The two senior and junior international events will be played at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium adjoining the historic Paltan ground in Dhaka.
About 350 shuttlers (200 men and 150  women) from seven countries including India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Gambia, the Maldives and the host Bangladesh will play the meets.
The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, will inaugurate the international challenge as the chief guest.
The events are dedicated to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.  The budget of the two meets was estimated as Taka 5,300,000.
Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF) with support from Yonex-Sunrise (Singapore) and China-Bangladesh Ceramics is arranging the international meets.
In this regard, a press meet was held in the conference room of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil football crash survivor finds new life in music
Liverpool rout Southampton as Arsenal cruise
Barca leave it late to beat Villarreal, register first La Liga away win
Lewandowski tipped for Ballon d'Or as Messi eyes seventh prize
Djokovic's Serbia stunned by Germany, Medvedev leads Russians to victory
India strike early after setting NZ 284 in first Test
England cricket director pleads for 'second chances' in racism scandal
Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Badminton beginning Dec 1


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft