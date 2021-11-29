0 Men's and Women's National Senior Boxing beginning today - Sports - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:13 AM
Men's and Women's National Senior Boxing beginning today

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Sports Reporter

The 30th edition of the men's and the sixth edition of the women's National Senior Boxing Championship is beginning today (Monday) at 9:00 am at Mohammad Ali Boxing Stadium adjoining the historic Paltan ground in Dhaka.
A total of 181 boxers from 64 teams including six services teams Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) and Bangladesh Railway and 58 teams from eight divisions are playing the event.
A total of 151 men and 30 women boxers and 77 officials will take part in the four-day event. The men competitors will be able to play in the highest 12 weight categories (48, 51, 54, 57, 60, 63.5, 67, 71, 75, 80, 86 and 92+ KGs). The six women's weight categories are 48, 50, 52, 54, 57 and 60 KGs.
The boxers will vie for a total of 76 medals. The Champion and Runner-up teams will be awarded trophies.  
Bangladesh Amateur Boxing Federation (BABF) is arranging the national senior event.
A press meet was held in this regard on Sunday in the conference room of Mohammad Ali Boxing Stadium in Dhaka. The officials briefed the media on the meet there.  


