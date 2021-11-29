Consistency, patience help Taijul thrive against Pakistan



Bangladesh's Taijul Islam delivers a ball during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on November 28, 2021. photo: AFP

The Pakistan batters batted with ease in this wicket to end the day two on 145 for no loss after Bangladesh were bowled out for 330.

Even a dir-hard fan of Bangladesh gave up the hopes of earning a lead but Taijul changed the course of the Test in the first over of the third day when he dismissed overnight unbeaten Abdullah Shafique and gritty Azhar Ali on consecutive deliveries.

When other bowlers still found it tough to operate in this wicket, Taijul continued his venom to wrap up Pakistan for 286 and secure a 44-run lead for Bangladesh. The Bangladesh batters though thwarted his magnificent effort at the end of the day, being reduced to 39-4.

Bangladesh bowling coach Sohel Islam said the discipline and the hard work of Taijul gave him the success, where there was no assistance for him.

"The wicket wasn't all that friendly for spinners. He was successful due to his consistency, patience, accuracy and discipline," Sohel said on Sunday.

"There was a lot of talk about his change in action. I like courageous guys like Taijul. He thought that he needed to take a bit of risk to get to the next stage of his career. He showed guts by trying something like that at this stage of his career. I think it is a sign of a big player. His new action would never have caused him a disaster in any case. His old action was stored in his muscle memory."

Taijul worked under various coach in the last two years and several times changed his bowling action and it was believed he will not be bowler of the past because of changes action but he proved the critics wrong.

The lasts seven-wicket haul was his ninth five-for or more and second consecutive in this format. "I wanted to try to do something better. The change in my bowling action didn't put me in a lot of trouble. When I wanted to return to my old action, Sohel bhai helped me come back quickly. He knows my action very well," Taijul said.

Even though his good work was ruined by the batters who were undone by the short balls of Pakistani fast bowlers, Taijul still hopes that Bangladesh could hit back into the game.

"I think we can't take it (losing four wickets) as a disappointment. This is the nature of cricket. Nobody wants to get out voluntarily. We came back after being four wickets down in the first innings. We hope to do the same in this innings too," he added. -BSS



















