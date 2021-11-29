0 Tigers take lead after Taijul's seven-for - Sports - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh

Tigers take lead after Taijul's seven-for

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (R) shows the ball during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on November 28, 2021. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (R) shows the ball during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on November 28, 2021. photo: AFP

Bangladesh left-arm orthodox Taijul Islam hauled seven wickets as hosts wrapped guests for 286 and had taken 83-run's lead on Sunday at the end of day-3 of the 1st of the two bilateral Tests at Zahur Ahmed Stadium, Chattogram.
Another top-order collapse dimmed Tigers bowlers' success as Bangladesh managed 34 runs on the board in their second innings for the cost of four wickets. In fact, home side lost their fourth wicket when they were at 25.
Opener Shadman Islam departed just after opening the account while his opening mate Saif Hasan once again failed to negotiate Shaheen Shah Afridi's bouncer and cut down for 18 runs. The danger intensified by the Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque. Both the southpaw returned to the dugout for respective ducks.
Mushfiqur Rahim, who missed a ton for nine runs in the 1st innings, once again took the radar in danger. Mr. Dependable remained unbeaten for 12 while Yasir Ali Rabbi, who was promoted in the batting order, had been batting for eight.
Afridi took three of four Bangladesh wickets and Hasan Ali picked the rest one.
Earlier in the morning, resuming from overnight's 145 for none, Pakistan lost the wicket of Abdullah Shafique in the very first over of the day without adding anything to his Saturday's 52. Taijul stroke once again to pick up the wicket of Azhar Ali, who had gone for a golden duck.
Mehidy Miraz uprooted the stumps of visiting skipper Babar Azam, who scored 10 runs. The most successful Pakistan batter Abid Ali resumed batting from 93 and stopped for 133 runs. His 282-ball innings was articulated by 12 boundaries and couple of over-boundaries.
After Abid's departure, Pakistan started to lose wickets at regular intervals from then. Man at seven Faheem Ashraf showed some resistance in the later part of the innings but for 38 runs as Pakistan had fallen 44 shorts than Bangladesh's 1st innings.
Taijul claimed seven wickets allowing 116 runs from 44.4 overs. It was the ninth occasion in Test cricket when Taijul took five or more wickets. Besides, pacer Ebadat Hosain took two and Miraz picked the rest one.
Bangladesh were all out for 330 in their 1st innings ridding on the bat of Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim. Liton scored 114 runs while Mushi piled up 91 runs.
Hasan Ali took five wickets spending 51 runs while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf shared two wickets each. Sajid Khan took the rest one.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil football crash survivor finds new life in music
Liverpool rout Southampton as Arsenal cruise
Barca leave it late to beat Villarreal, register first La Liga away win
Lewandowski tipped for Ballon d'Or as Messi eyes seventh prize
Djokovic's Serbia stunned by Germany, Medvedev leads Russians to victory
India strike early after setting NZ 284 in first Test
England cricket director pleads for 'second chances' in racism scandal
Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Badminton beginning Dec 1


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft