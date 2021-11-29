Tigers take lead after Taijul's seven-for



Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (R) shows the ball during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on November 28, 2021. photo: AFP

Another top-order collapse dimmed Tigers bowlers' success as Bangladesh managed 34 runs on the board in their second innings for the cost of four wickets. In fact, home side lost their fourth wicket when they were at 25.

Opener Shadman Islam departed just after opening the account while his opening mate Saif Hasan once again failed to negotiate Shaheen Shah Afridi's bouncer and cut down for 18 runs. The danger intensified by the Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque. Both the southpaw returned to the dugout for respective ducks.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who missed a ton for nine runs in the 1st innings, once again took the radar in danger. Mr. Dependable remained unbeaten for 12 while Yasir Ali Rabbi, who was promoted in the batting order, had been batting for eight.

Afridi took three of four Bangladesh wickets and Hasan Ali picked the rest one.

Earlier in the morning, resuming from overnight's 145 for none, Pakistan lost the wicket of Abdullah Shafique in the very first over of the day without adding anything to his Saturday's 52. Taijul stroke once again to pick up the wicket of Azhar Ali, who had gone for a golden duck.

Mehidy Miraz uprooted the stumps of visiting skipper Babar Azam, who scored 10 runs. The most successful Pakistan batter Abid Ali resumed batting from 93 and stopped for 133 runs. His 282-ball innings was articulated by 12 boundaries and couple of over-boundaries.

After Abid's departure, Pakistan started to lose wickets at regular intervals from then. Man at seven Faheem Ashraf showed some resistance in the later part of the innings but for 38 runs as Pakistan had fallen 44 shorts than Bangladesh's 1st innings.

Taijul claimed seven wickets allowing 116 runs from 44.4 overs. It was the ninth occasion in Test cricket when Taijul took five or more wickets. Besides, pacer Ebadat Hosain took two and Miraz picked the rest one.

Bangladesh were all out for 330 in their 1st innings ridding on the bat of Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim. Liton scored 114 runs while Mushi piled up 91 runs.





















