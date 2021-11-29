

IU Bangabandhu hall gets new provost

IU Vice chancellor Prof Dr Shaikh Abdus Salam appointed him to the post for the next one year, said a press release.

The newly appointed provost took charges on Sunday in a function held at respectively Bangabandhu hall office.

Prof Dr M Anowar Hossain, president of IU Shapla Forum, its Secretary Prof Dr Mamunur Rahman, IU proctor Prof Dr M Jahangir Hossain, Students Advisor Prof Dr Selina Nasrin, Prof Dr Shamsul Alam, provost of Sheikh Hasina Hall attended the charge handover ceremony. -BSS









