0 IU Bangabandhu hall gets new provost - News - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

IU Bangabandhu hall gets new provost

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

IU Bangabandhu hall gets new provost

IU Bangabandhu hall gets new provost

KUSHTIA, Nov 28: Professor Dr Mahbubul Arfin, chairman of Tourism and Hospitality Management department of Islamic University (IU), has been appointed as the new provost of Jatir-Pita Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman hall of the university.
IU Vice chancellor Prof Dr Shaikh Abdus Salam appointed him to the post for the next one year, said a press release.
The newly appointed provost took charges on Sunday in a function held at respectively Bangabandhu hall office.
Prof Dr M Anowar Hossain, president of IU Shapla Forum, its Secretary Prof Dr Mamunur Rahman, IU proctor Prof Dr M Jahangir Hossain, Students Advisor Prof Dr Selina Nasrin, Prof Dr Shamsul Alam, provost of Sheikh Hasina Hall attended the charge handover ceremony.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCC Mayor hands over a crest
IU Bangabandhu hall gets new provost
Physicians serving Covid-19 patients felicitated in Rangpur
Community clinic starts operation in Manikganj
Autonomous ‘robotaxis’ debut on China streets
B.1.1.529 declared Covid ‘variant of concern’, renamed Omicron
Poisonous plant molecule blocks all variants
Indian builds Taj Mahal replica home for wife


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft