Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:12 AM
Physicians serving Covid-19 patients felicitated in Rangpur

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Nov 28: Some 143 doctors of 39th BCS batch and specialist physicians working in government hospitals and upazila health complexes in Rangpur since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic have been felicitated in the city.
The Civil Surgeon's Office organised a 'Felicitation Programme of 39th BCS Officers and Scientific Seminar' at 'Shitol Community Centre' here on Saturday to honour them for outstanding services to patients during the Covid-19 pandemic across the district.  
Acting Rangpur Divisional Director (Health) Dr Abu Md Zakirul Islam attended the event as the chief guest with Civil Surgeon of Rangpur Dr Herambo Kumar Roy in the chair. Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Kaniz Sabiha, Superintendent and Senior Consultant of Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospital (DCIH), an Extension Unit of Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH) Dr SM Nurun Nabi and Chief Health Officer of Rangpur City Corporation Dr Kamruzzaman Abne Taz were present as guests of honour.
Junior Consultant (Medicine) Dr Probal Sutradhar, Consultant (Cardiology) and Diabetologist at DCIH, an Extension Unit of RpMCH, Dr Md Zainal Abedin delivered keynote presentations in the programme followed by the scientific seminar. Dr Md Shamim Siddique and Fairuz Mobashwera moderated the felicitation programme followed by the scientific seminar.   The chief guest handed over crests and certificates of appreciations to 143 doctors of the 39th BCS batch and specialist physicians serving Covid-19 patients at DCIH, RpMCH, upazila health complexes, Tazhat Chest Disease Hospital and other government health service facilities of Rangpur district.  


