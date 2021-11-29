Community clinic starts operation in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Nov 28: A community clinic named 'D Shakrail Community Clinic' was inaugurated at Shimulia union under Shibalaya upazila here.

ANM Naimur Rahman Durjoy, lawmaker of Manikganj-1 constituency, inaugurated the healthcare facility centre on Saturday.

Presided over by Shibalaya Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asif Iqbal, the inaugural function was attended among others by Shibalaya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Jesmin Sultana, Upazila Awami League General Secretary Abdul Kuddus, Upazila Vice-Chairman Miraj Hossain Lalon Fakir, Woman Vice-Chairman Runa Akter and Shimulia Union Awami League President Jahir Uddin Manik.

















