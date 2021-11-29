0 Ruling BJP sweeps Tripura civic polls - Foreign News - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021
Foreign News

News in brief

Ruling BJP sweeps Tripura civic polls

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Nov 28: The ruling BJP on November 28 swept the civic body elections in Tripura, having won all the seats of the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and clinching several other urban local bodies.
The saffron party secured all the wards in the 15-member Khowai Municipal Council, 17-seat Belonia Municipal Council, 15-member Kumarghat Municipal Council and nine-member Sabroom Nagar Panchayat, State Election Commission officials said. The party made a clean sweep in the 25-ward Dharmanagar Municipal Council, 15-seat Teliamura Municipal Council and 13-member Amarpur Nagar Panchayat, they said.
Sonamura Nagar Panchayat and Melaghar Nagar Panchayat became opposition-less with the BJP having won all the 13 seats each. It also bagged the 11-member Jirania Nagar Panchayat.    -TH



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft