Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Bouteflika 'change'
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:12 AM
Foreign News

Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Bouteflika ‘change’

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

ALGIERS, Nov 28: Algerians voted Saturday in local elections seen as key in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's push to turn the page on the two-decade rule of late president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
Tebboune called the election "the last step in building a modern state", and promised an "economically-strong" nation as he cast his ballot.
The election is the third vote in Algeria under Tebboune, who has vowed to reform state institutions inherited from Bouteflika, who was driven from power by the Hirak pro-democracy protest movement in April 2019.
But despite official campaigns urging Algerians to "make their mark", the ballot for municipal and provincial councils has sparked little public interest among the more than 23 million eligible voters.
The North African country's rulers are trying to "impose their will despite the embarrassing results of previous elections", said analyst Mohamed Hennad.    -AFP


