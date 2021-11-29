0 India leading the world in field of start-ups: PM Modi - Foreign News - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

India leading the world in field of start-ups: PM Modi

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

NEW DELHI, Nov 28: Asserting that this is an era of start-ups, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is leading the world in this field with more than 70 start-ups having crossed the valuation of USD 1 billion.
In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, the prime minister also said that he wants to be in service of people and not be "in power".
"I am not in power even today and I don't want to be in power in future also. I only want to be in service; for me this post, this prime ministership, all these things are not at all for power, they are for service," he said when an Ayushman Bharat beneficiary wished him to remain in power.
Modi said that in the many works of the government, amidst the many schemes of development, things related to human sensitivities always give a different kind of joy.    -PTI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ruling BJP sweeps Tripura civic polls
Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Bouteflika ‘change’
India leading the world in field of start-ups: PM Modi
Trinamool agrees to parliament unity but draws boundaries with Congress
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi due to hear first verdict in junta trial
Taliban regime won’t ‘interfere’ in other countries’ affairs: PM
UK seeks ‘urgent’ migrant talks with Europe after French snub
In slap at China, US praises S Africa’s detection of new Covid strain


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft