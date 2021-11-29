India leading the world in field of start-ups: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Nov 28: Asserting that this is an era of start-ups, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is leading the world in this field with more than 70 start-ups having crossed the valuation of USD 1 billion.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, the prime minister also said that he wants to be in service of people and not be "in power".

"I am not in power even today and I don't want to be in power in future also. I only want to be in service; for me this post, this prime ministership, all these things are not at all for power, they are for service," he said when an Ayushman Bharat beneficiary wished him to remain in power.

Modi said that in the many works of the government, amidst the many schemes of development, things related to human sensitivities always give a different kind of joy. -PTI