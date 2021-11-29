

IBBL opens its 200th sub-branch at Azimpur

Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank and Hasibur Rahman Manik, Councilor of Dhaka South City Corporation addressed the programme as special guest.

Mahmudur Rahman, Head of Dhaka Central Zone of the bank presided over the program while Md. Ashraf Ali, Head of New Market Branch made the opening statement and Mohammad Abdul Haie, In-Charge of Azimpur Sub-Branch thanked the audience.

Principal Nizam Uddin, academician and Mohammad Kaiyum Jaj Miyan, President of Azimpur Road Babosayee Samiti thanked the clients and well-wishers. Executives and employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion.





Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) opened its 200th Sub-Branch at Azimpur in Dhaka recently, says a press release. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the Sub-Branch as chief guest.Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank and Hasibur Rahman Manik, Councilor of Dhaka South City Corporation addressed the programme as special guest.Mahmudur Rahman, Head of Dhaka Central Zone of the bank presided over the program while Md. Ashraf Ali, Head of New Market Branch made the opening statement and Mohammad Abdul Haie, In-Charge of Azimpur Sub-Branch thanked the audience.Principal Nizam Uddin, academician and Mohammad Kaiyum Jaj Miyan, President of Azimpur Road Babosayee Samiti thanked the clients and well-wishers. Executives and employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion.