

Karmasangsthan Bank holds business review meeting

Md. Abdul Mannan, Managing Director of the Bank was present as chief guest and Md. Saidul Islam, Regional Manager presided over the meeting.

Regional Manager, all Managers including field officers under the Jamalpur region participated in the meeting.

The chief guest emphasized on disbursing funds from Bangabandhu Youth Credit Programme and achieving half yearly targets by December 2021.





A Business Review Meeting-2021 of Karmasangsthan Bank was held at Bank's Jamalpur Regional Office recently, says a press release.Md. Abdul Mannan, Managing Director of the Bank was present as chief guest and Md. Saidul Islam, Regional Manager presided over the meeting.Regional Manager, all Managers including field officers under the Jamalpur region participated in the meeting.The chief guest emphasized on disbursing funds from Bangabandhu Youth Credit Programme and achieving half yearly targets by December 2021.