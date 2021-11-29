

Bank Asia wins Mastercard Remittance Innovation 2020-21 Award

Planning minister M. A. Mannan, MP handed over the Award to Zia Arfin, Head of International Division and A. M. Saifur Rahman, Head of Cards, Bank Asia Ltd.

Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Helen LaFave, Charge d' affairs, US Embassy, Dhaka and other senior officials from partner banks, fintech partners, dignitaries and businessmen from across the country attended the programme.



