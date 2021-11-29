Govt willing to extend support for boosting agriculture sector: Mannan

Planning Minister MA Mannan said the government is willing to extend further support for boosting activities in the country's agricultural sector to make growth accessible for all.

"Developing the agriculture remains a priority and the government is willing to extend further support and boost this sector to make growth work for all," he said while addressing a webinar as the chief guest on Saturday.

Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID), in collaboration with the Asia Foundation, organised the webinar titled 'Journey Towards Inclusive Growth: Challenges and Policy Imperatives for Bangladesh at 50 and beyond'

The webinar shared the findings of a research conducted by RAPID team members including Dr M Abu Eusuf, Dr M A Razzaque, and Rabiul Islam Rabi.

The study looked into the challenges impeding the inclusive growth and proposed practical policy recommendations in line with the national development plans, said a press release.

The planning minister underscored the importance of dealing with political economy factors to drive inclusive growth. He noted the government is taking care to unlock various development bottlenecks. Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, and member of parliamentary standing committee on Ministry of Finance was present as special guest. RAPID Chairman Dr. M A Razzaque moderated the event.

Sofia Shakil, director of Economic Programs at The Asia Foundation made the opening statement saying there is much to learn from growth experience of Bangladesh.

Kazi Nabil mentioned that regional inequality must be investigated in-depth to understand the dynamics and should be dealt with adopting pragmatic policy measures. He noted that, in light of the COVID-19 crisis, there will be scope to develop and employ more human resources in the health sector.

Dr M Abu Eusuf, Executive Director of RAPID and Professor of Dhaka University in his keynote presentation noted that over the past several decades, Bangladesh has withstood overwhelming odds to emerge as a successful development example.

"Robust economic growth, impressive health and educational attainment, strong export and remittance growth, prudent macroeconomic management, improved capacity to manage natural disasters, among others, contributed to the country's remarkable development," he said.

Dr Eusuf said despite its impressive achievements on many fronts, numerous challenges and vulnerabilities remain. The Covid-19 global pandemic has exacerbated some of the longstanding challenges. He said direct taxation can help reduce income inequality and promote fairness.

Dr Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow of Center of Policy Dialogue (CPD), also spoke at the event. He underscored the importance of proactively pursuing the progressive taxation policy and said the political economy issues must be handled to tackle inequality.













