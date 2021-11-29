0 BD to continue its engagement in WTO forum despite cancellation of confce - Business - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD to continue its engagement in WTO forum despite cancellation of confce

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Director General of the WTO Cell under the Ministry of Commerce Md Hafizur Rahman said Bangladesh would continue its engagement and discussions in various WTO forums although its 12th ministerial conference (MC12) has been postponed.
It occurs after an outbreak of a particularly transmissible variant of COVID-19 reported in the west.
"Efforts will be there from our side so that we can remain fully prepared whenever the conference takes place at a suitable time," he told BSS on Saturday.
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has postponed its ministerial conference indefinitely after a transmissible strain of the COVID-19 virus forced several governments to impose travel restrictions.
The conference, which was to begin from November 30 and end on December 3 in Geneva, was to hold negotiations among nations on the contentious issues of cut in subsidies on fisheries, food security and TRIPS waiver for Covid vaccines. All these issues are crucial for countries such as Bangladesh. The decision was taken by the general Council of the WTO at an emergency meeting called by chair Dacio Castillo late Friday.
WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the travel constraints meant    many ministers and senior delegates would not be able to participate in face-to-face negotiations at the conference. This would render participation on an equal basis impossible.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
IBBL opens its 200th sub-branch at Azimpur
Karmasangsthan Bank holds business review meeting
Bank Asia wins Mastercard Remittance Innovation 2020-21 Award
Govt willing to extend support for boosting agriculture sector: Mannan
LATAM Airlines announces plan to exit US bankruptcy
BD to continue its engagement in WTO forum despite cancellation of confce
BD pavilions win ‘Silver Award’ at IITF in New Delhi


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft