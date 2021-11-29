0 BD pavilions win ‘Silver Award’ at IITF in New Delhi - Business - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:10 AM
BD pavilions win ‘Silver Award’ at IITF in New Delhi

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Nov 27: Bangladeshi pavilions have won 'Silver Award' in the Foreign Pavilion Category for excellence in display in the India International Trade Fair (IITF)-2021 concluded on Saturday.
Dr. A K M Atiqul Haque, Consular (Commerce) of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, received the award from Indian Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at the concluding ceremony of the fair.
Bahrain's pavilions won the 'Gold Award' in this category in the 40th edition of the fair, which is considered one of largest integrated trade fair in the world both in terms of exhibitors and visitors participation evolving its unique character as an iconic international event.
A total of six well-decorated Bangladeshi stalls displayed their products that included handicrafts, jute goods sarees, food products to receive overwhelming responses from the buyers. Many foreign buyers also enquired about the Bangladeshi jute products as they showed keen interest to buy jute products from Bangladesh, sources said.
The Bangladeshi pavilions attracted huge crowds in the two-week long fair.  Visitors also showed enormous interest in Bangladeshi products like Jamdani Saree, Dhakai Moslin, Jute products and Pran food items.
The fair opened on November 14 at the revamped exhibition halls at Pragati Maidan in the Indian capital.
"We got huge responses from the beginning of the fair�We sold at our desired level," said Md Mizanur Rahman, a salesman of ' Adhunika Jamdani and three pieces', which displayed Bangladeshi traditional sarees like Jamdani, Moslin and Tangail cotton.
India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) organized the fair over 70,000 sqm area housing new halls, which are part of international exhibition cum convention centre this year.
As many as nine countries across the world, including Bangladesh, participated in the IITF-2021 with their products along with local participants, who showcased Indian traditional products from different states besides other products.
Fair sources earlier said more than 3,000 exhibitors; state governments and central ministries participated in the fair, which provided a great platform for trade and industry for sourcing, findings buyers, business interactions, technology transfer opportunities and market access.
Six Bangladeshi business houses were enlisted through Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) to participate in the fair this year with their products. Those are- Bangladesh Folk Arts and Crafts Foundation, Pran Agro Limited, Adhunuika Jamdani and Three Piece, Adhunika and ZM Traders.
The India International Trade Fair was not held last year, the second time in the event's inception in 1979, due to Covid-19 pandemic that created havoc across the globe.    -BSS


