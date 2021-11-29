0 Daraz wins Mastercard Excellence Award 2021 - Business - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz wins Mastercard Excellence Award 2021

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Daraz wins Mastercard Excellence Award 2021

Daraz wins Mastercard Excellence Award 2021

Daraz Bangladesh has won the "Mastercard Excellence Award 2021" in the "Excellence in Mastercard Business (Merchant) - Online 2020-21" category, says a press release.
To celebrate the 30 years of its operations in Bangladesh and 50 years of the country's independence, Mastercard organized the award programme at the Sheraton Dhaka Ballroom recently.
 M. A. Mannan, MP, Honorable Minister-Ministry of Planning, Peoples Republic of Bangladesh, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Md Khurshid Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, joined as the Special Guest, and Helen LaFave, Charge d'affairs, US Embassy Dhaka, joined as the Guest of Honor.
Other senior officials from partner banks, fintech partners, dignitaries, and merchants from across the country also attended the program. The "Excellence in Mastercard Business (Merchant) - Online 2020-21"award was received by Daraz Bangladesh Limited's Chief Operating Officer Khondoker Tasfin Alam on behalf of the organization.
Daraz is the leading online marketplace in South Asia, empowering tens of thousands of sellers to connect with millions of customers. Daraz provides immediate and easy access to 19 million products in more than 100+ categories and delivers more than 2 million packages every month to all corners of its countries. It is also a university for entrepreneurs, and every month it educates more than 5,000 new sellers on e-commerce operations. To overcome the logistics challenge in its markets, Daraz has built its own logistics company specifically designed for e-commerce operations - Daraz Express (known as DEX) - to raise the standards for the industry.
In 2018, Daraz was acquired by Alibaba Group, and is proud to carry its part of the mission to 'make it easy to do business anywhere in the era of the digital economy'.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
IBBL opens its 200th sub-branch at Azimpur
Karmasangsthan Bank holds business review meeting
Bank Asia wins Mastercard Remittance Innovation 2020-21 Award
Govt willing to extend support for boosting agriculture sector: Mannan
LATAM Airlines announces plan to exit US bankruptcy
BD to continue its engagement in WTO forum despite cancellation of confce
BD pavilions win ‘Silver Award’ at IITF in New Delhi


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft