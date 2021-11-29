

Daraz wins Mastercard Excellence Award 2021

To celebrate the 30 years of its operations in Bangladesh and 50 years of the country's independence, Mastercard organized the award programme at the Sheraton Dhaka Ballroom recently.

M. A. Mannan, MP, Honorable Minister-Ministry of Planning, Peoples Republic of Bangladesh, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Md Khurshid Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, joined as the Special Guest, and Helen LaFave, Charge d'affairs, US Embassy Dhaka, joined as the Guest of Honor.

Other senior officials from partner banks, fintech partners, dignitaries, and merchants from across the country also attended the program. The "Excellence in Mastercard Business (Merchant) - Online 2020-21"award was received by Daraz Bangladesh Limited's Chief Operating Officer Khondoker Tasfin Alam on behalf of the organization.

Daraz is the leading online marketplace in South Asia, empowering tens of thousands of sellers to connect with millions of customers. Daraz provides immediate and easy access to 19 million products in more than 100+ categories and delivers more than 2 million packages every month to all corners of its countries. It is also a university for entrepreneurs, and every month it educates more than 5,000 new sellers on e-commerce operations. To overcome the logistics challenge in its markets, Daraz has built its own logistics company specifically designed for e-commerce operations - Daraz Express (known as DEX) - to raise the standards for the industry.

In 2018, Daraz was acquired by Alibaba Group, and is proud to carry its part of the mission to 'make it easy to do business anywhere in the era of the digital economy'.



Daraz Bangladesh has won the "Mastercard Excellence Award 2021" in the "Excellence in Mastercard Business (Merchant) - Online 2020-21" category, says a press release.To celebrate the 30 years of its operations in Bangladesh and 50 years of the country's independence, Mastercard organized the award programme at the Sheraton Dhaka Ballroom recently.M. A. Mannan, MP, Honorable Minister-Ministry of Planning, Peoples Republic of Bangladesh, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Md Khurshid Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, joined as the Special Guest, and Helen LaFave, Charge d'affairs, US Embassy Dhaka, joined as the Guest of Honor.Other senior officials from partner banks, fintech partners, dignitaries, and merchants from across the country also attended the program. The "Excellence in Mastercard Business (Merchant) - Online 2020-21"award was received by Daraz Bangladesh Limited's Chief Operating Officer Khondoker Tasfin Alam on behalf of the organization.Daraz is the leading online marketplace in South Asia, empowering tens of thousands of sellers to connect with millions of customers. Daraz provides immediate and easy access to 19 million products in more than 100+ categories and delivers more than 2 million packages every month to all corners of its countries. It is also a university for entrepreneurs, and every month it educates more than 5,000 new sellers on e-commerce operations. To overcome the logistics challenge in its markets, Daraz has built its own logistics company specifically designed for e-commerce operations - Daraz Express (known as DEX) - to raise the standards for the industry.In 2018, Daraz was acquired by Alibaba Group, and is proud to carry its part of the mission to 'make it easy to do business anywhere in the era of the digital economy'.