0 ED summons Amazon India, Future Group officials over disputed deal - Business - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ED summons Amazon India, Future Group officials over disputed deal

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

NEW DELHI, Nov 28: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Amazon India's country head Amit Agarwal along with other officials and Future Group head Kishore Biyani in connection with a disputed deal, informed the sources on Sunday.
"The investigation by the ED is related to Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in connection with Amazon's disputed deal with Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL)," sources said.
According to sources, officials of both the groups have been asked to appear before a federal agency headquarters in Delhi on December 6 along with certain documents related to the deal.
It further informed that ED is examining whether Amazon was in breach of FEMA when it invested Rs 1,431 crore to purchase a 49 per cent stake in FCPL in 2019 or it complied with regulations.
"FCPL owns about 10 per cent of Future Retail Ltd (FRL), the flagship entity that runs the Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar and Easyday chains," it added.
"We are in receipt of summons issued by the ED in connection with the Future Group. As we have just received the summons, we are examining it and will respond within the given time frame," an Amazon spokesperson said.    -ANI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
IBBL opens its 200th sub-branch at Azimpur
Karmasangsthan Bank holds business review meeting
Bank Asia wins Mastercard Remittance Innovation 2020-21 Award
Govt willing to extend support for boosting agriculture sector: Mannan
LATAM Airlines announces plan to exit US bankruptcy
BD to continue its engagement in WTO forum despite cancellation of confce
BD pavilions win ‘Silver Award’ at IITF in New Delhi


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft