Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:10 AM
Business

Manipal Hospitals joins hands with AFC Health of BD

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021
Business Desk

AFC Health Limited Chairman Major General (Retd.) Md. Sarwar Hossain, Managing Director Jewel Khan; Manipal Health Enterprise Pvt. Ltd, Group COO, Karthik Rajagopal and Head of International Healthcare Services Vikas Tayer attend at the Press Meet held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka recently.

AFC Health Limited Chairman Major General (Retd.) Md. Sarwar Hossain, Managing Director Jewel Khan; Manipal Health Enterprise Pvt. Ltd, Group COO, Karthik Rajagopal and Head of International Healthcare Services Vikas Tayer attend at the Press Meet held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka recently.

India's Manipal Hospital Group, has started its journey in Bangladesh with an aim to develop the healthcare service sector of the country. AFC Health Limited of Bangladesh has entered into an agreement with India's Manipal Hospital Group with the goal of collaboratively improving healthcare service and achieving technological advancements.
Manipal Group has been involved in the operation and management of the hospitals owned by AFC Health Limited in Bangladesh. As a result of the integration, AFC Hospitals will also be part of the pool of Manipal Hospitals, says a press release.
Karthik Rajagopal, Group COO, Manipal Health Enterprise Pvt. Ltd said, "we have a great plan regarding Bangladesh. Manipal wishes to go long way in the healthcare sector of Bangladesh in association with AFC Health Limited. AFC Hospitals will follow the protocols laid down by Manipal Hospitals India from now onwards. He further articulated that Manipal Hospitals will exchange it's knowledge and expertise to enrich the super-specialty excellence of its hospital in Bangladesh under Manipal Banner. "
Major General (Retd.) Md. Sarwar Hossain, PhD, Chairman, AFC Health Limited, thanked Manipal Health Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. for joining hands with AFC Health Limited, which will ensure maximum benefits for the patients of Bangladesh. He hopes that people will not require going to Dhaka or outside of the country for their medical needs any further.
Manipal Hospitals Group has been providing world-class healthcare services in India for more than 30 years. It is the India's second-largest hospital chain, with 27 hospitals in 15 cities, over 7,600 beds, and a talented pool of over 4,000 doctors and more than 11,000 staff.
Its focus is to develop an affordable, high quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out of hospital care. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe.
AFC Health Limited on the other hand has been operating specialized Cardiac Care Chain Hospitals in major cities outside Dhaka for the past few years.AFC Health operates multiple tertiary level cardiac care facilities in Khulna, Cumilla and Chattogram. An out-reach center is running in Jashore to serve the basic medical needs of the residents of the district. Moreover, construction works for a multi-disciplinary hospital is already underway in Mymensingh.  Chattogram unit is presently in limited service due to renovation.
VikasTayer, Head-International Healthcare Services of Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Directors of AFC Health, Doctors, Senior Management from both companies were present at the Press Meet held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka recently.



