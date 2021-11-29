0 Thai PM meets Huawei CEO to promote collaboration on talent development - Business - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:10 AM
Advance Search
Business

Thai PM meets Huawei CEO to promote collaboration on talent development

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Desk

General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand, attended a virtual executive meeting with Ren Zhengfei, CEO of Huawei Technologies. Gen Prayut expressed appreciation for Huawei's continued support of Thailand's digital transformation and post-pandemic recovery, and his eagerness to further strengthen cooperation with Huawei to promote the Thailand 4.0 strategy and digital talent development.
During the virtual meeting, Gen Prayut and Ren exchanged views on how to consolidate digital competitiveness and build a strong foundation for ICT talent in Thailand.
Gen Prayut also stressed the important role that advanced ICT technologies and digital innovation would play in supporting Thailand's economic resilience and sustainability, stating that "Huawei has provided profound contributions to Thailand's fight against the pandemic and digital transformation. In the future, Thailand is eager to cooperating with Huawei in various areas, including digital economy, 5G smart hospital, cloud and computing, digital power, smart logistics and data center."
Ren expressed his gratitude for Thai government's trust in Huawei and congratulated Thailand on its achievements in 5G rollout. He emphasized that "Huawei and Thailand have been working together to build a strong digital infrastructure foundation. In the future, we look forward to accelerating the integration of digital technologies in Thailand's key industries, especially in port and airport scenarios."
Towards Thailand's digital blueprint to become the ASEAN digital hub, Huawei and Thailand have been closely cooperating in two key areas.
First, in line with the Thailand 4.0 strategy, Huawei has worked with its customers to accelerate Thailand's digital transformation and ICT infrastructure innovation. Through the adoption of 5G, Cloud, and AI, Huawei and its industry partners are enabling Thailand's key sectors and creating exciting opportunities across multiple areas, including healthcare, education, transportation, e-government, and smart city, to bolster Thailand's long-term socioeconomic development and digital ecosystem.
Among these actions, smart port and airports are important potential cooperation areas for Huawei and Thailand. Mr. Ren introduced the company's best practices in Smart Port and Smart Airport Solutions in China, which builds automation capabilities based on all factors - people, vehicles, goods, enterprises, and places - to help build safe, efficient, and intelligent world-class ports and airports.
Second, Gen Prayut and Mr. Ren also highlighted a commitment to cultivate upskilled and digital talent in Thailand. In order to drive Thailand's digital transformation and long-term development, both men stressed that the public and private sector must work together to build an open, shared ICT talent ecosystem that benefits all.


