0 Nepal discourages imports amid falling forex reserves - Business - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nepal discourages imports amid falling forex reserves

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

KATHMANDU, Nov 27: The Nepali central bank is moving to reverse a fast-depleting foreign exchange reserve by discouraging the import of non-essential goods and helping enterprises to borrow from abroad.
In a quarterly review of the monetary policy 2021-22 released on Friday, Nepal Rastra Bank said that it would make it mandatory for importers to deposit a certain cash margin at banks to open a letter of credit for the import of certain goods.
"The central bank will now itself fix the cash margin to be deposited," the central bank spokesman Dev Kumar Dhakal told Xinhua on Saturday. "Currently the banks are free to decide on the matter based on the creditworthiness of their borrowers." Nepal's gross forex reserves decreased by 6.5 percent to 10.98 billion U.S. dollars in mid-October from 11.75 billion dollars at the beginning of the current 2021-22 fiscal year in mid-July, which are adequate for sustaining the import of goods and services for 7.8 months, just above the target of seven months, according to the central bank.
The central bank attributed declining forex reserves for three consecutive months to surging imports and a constant fall in the inflow of remittances, the biggest source of foreign exchanges for the South Asian country.    -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
IBBL opens its 200th sub-branch at Azimpur
Karmasangsthan Bank holds business review meeting
Bank Asia wins Mastercard Remittance Innovation 2020-21 Award
Govt willing to extend support for boosting agriculture sector: Mannan
LATAM Airlines announces plan to exit US bankruptcy
BD to continue its engagement in WTO forum despite cancellation of confce
BD pavilions win ‘Silver Award’ at IITF in New Delhi


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft