Nepal discourages imports amid falling forex reserves

KATHMANDU, Nov 27: The Nepali central bank is moving to reverse a fast-depleting foreign exchange reserve by discouraging the import of non-essential goods and helping enterprises to borrow from abroad.

In a quarterly review of the monetary policy 2021-22 released on Friday, Nepal Rastra Bank said that it would make it mandatory for importers to deposit a certain cash margin at banks to open a letter of credit for the import of certain goods.

"The central bank will now itself fix the cash margin to be deposited," the central bank spokesman Dev Kumar Dhakal told Xinhua on Saturday. "Currently the banks are free to decide on the matter based on the creditworthiness of their borrowers." Nepal's gross forex reserves decreased by 6.5 percent to 10.98 billion U.S. dollars in mid-October from 11.75 billion dollars at the beginning of the current 2021-22 fiscal year in mid-July, which are adequate for sustaining the import of goods and services for 7.8 months, just above the target of seven months, according to the central bank.

The central bank attributed declining forex reserves for three consecutive months to surging imports and a constant fall in the inflow of remittances, the biggest source of foreign exchanges for the South Asian country. -Xinhua











