

StanChart arranges PRAN Agro’s Tk 1.5bn green bond sale

PRAN Agro, a unit of PRAN-RFL Group, will use the proceeds this bond for initiatives such as recycling waste water, climate action through waste decomposing, building sustainable communities by providing employment among rural and poverty-stricken communities, preserving life on land through contract-based organic farming, according to a statement issued by Standard Chartered Bank, the lead arranger of the bonds.

Financial closure ceremony was arranged at the Head office of PRAN-RFL Group. Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman, PRAN RFL Group; Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank, Bangladesh; Uzma Chowdhury, Finance Director, and Fakhrul Ahsan, Manager, Corporate Finance, PRAN-RFL Group; Enamul Haque, Managing Director & Head of Client Coverage, CCIB; Muhit Rahman, Managing Director & Head of Financial Markets; Md Maroof ur Rahman Mazumder, Head of Financing Solutions, all representing Standard Chartered Bank, Bangladesh was present on the occasion.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh, said "In the last 50 years, Bangladesh has come a long way and is seen in the international stage as a role model of sustainable growth. Bangladesh's very first green bond is another milestone in this journey, one in which Standard Chartered is proud to have played a role. We congratulate PRAN Agro Limited for this ground-breaking bond. It is not only the first green bond in the country, it is a bold statement to PRAN's commitment to sustainability. This pioneering transaction was achieved with the guidance of Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission, under the visionary leadership of Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam. We hope that this bond will pave the way for others - highlighting that finance can play a role as an important force for good."

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman, PRAN RFL Group said "We are entering a new era of green finance. The transition to a greener, more sustainable future presents new opportunities for businesses and communities. We would like to thank Standard Chartered for working with us on this transaction. We see significant potential in the green finance space in Bangladesh, and look forward to more exciting developments in the future"

Standard Chartered is leading the debt capital market in Bangladesh as well as an acknowledged global leader in Asia, Africa and Middle East. Since pioneering in 1997, the Financing Solutions unit of Standard Chartered Bank has put together over USD 7.00 Billion equivalent local and foreign currency syndicated loan/debt facilities in power, telecommunication, infrastructure, food & beverage, textile, service and other key sectors.





PRAN Agro Limited will raise Tk 1.5 billion through bonds to fund the company's green and energy-efficiency projects.PRAN Agro, a unit of PRAN-RFL Group, will use the proceeds this bond for initiatives such as recycling waste water, climate action through waste decomposing, building sustainable communities by providing employment among rural and poverty-stricken communities, preserving life on land through contract-based organic farming, according to a statement issued by Standard Chartered Bank, the lead arranger of the bonds.Financial closure ceremony was arranged at the Head office of PRAN-RFL Group. Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman, PRAN RFL Group; Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank, Bangladesh; Uzma Chowdhury, Finance Director, and Fakhrul Ahsan, Manager, Corporate Finance, PRAN-RFL Group; Enamul Haque, Managing Director & Head of Client Coverage, CCIB; Muhit Rahman, Managing Director & Head of Financial Markets; Md Maroof ur Rahman Mazumder, Head of Financing Solutions, all representing Standard Chartered Bank, Bangladesh was present on the occasion.Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh, said "In the last 50 years, Bangladesh has come a long way and is seen in the international stage as a role model of sustainable growth. Bangladesh's very first green bond is another milestone in this journey, one in which Standard Chartered is proud to have played a role. We congratulate PRAN Agro Limited for this ground-breaking bond. It is not only the first green bond in the country, it is a bold statement to PRAN's commitment to sustainability. This pioneering transaction was achieved with the guidance of Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission, under the visionary leadership of Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam. We hope that this bond will pave the way for others - highlighting that finance can play a role as an important force for good."Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman, PRAN RFL Group said "We are entering a new era of green finance. The transition to a greener, more sustainable future presents new opportunities for businesses and communities. We would like to thank Standard Chartered for working with us on this transaction. We see significant potential in the green finance space in Bangladesh, and look forward to more exciting developments in the future"Standard Chartered is leading the debt capital market in Bangladesh as well as an acknowledged global leader in Asia, Africa and Middle East. Since pioneering in 1997, the Financing Solutions unit of Standard Chartered Bank has put together over USD 7.00 Billion equivalent local and foreign currency syndicated loan/debt facilities in power, telecommunication, infrastructure, food & beverage, textile, service and other key sectors.