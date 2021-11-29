0 Bangladesh Finance Islamic wing holds day-long training workshop - Business - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:09 AM
Home Business

Bangladesh Finance Islamic wing holds day-long training workshop

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

A day-long training workshop of Bangladesh Finance Islamic Wing has been held at the company's head office in Dilkusha on Saturday, says a press release.
The workshop was held on important topics like - 'Principles of Islamic Financing', comparative analysis of currency-based deposit collection method, 'Investment Income Sharing Ratio and Weightage Method' for distribution of deposit profits, risk management, currency-based deposit, and investment.
In workshop, Dr. Zubair Muhammad Ehsanul Haque, Professor of Arabic Department, Dhaka University and Member of Shariah Supervisory Committee of Bangladesh Finance.
Researcher of Bangladesh University of Professionals, Md. Mahbub Alam, Head of Products and Member Secretary of Shariah Supervisory Committee of Bangladesh Finance Islamic Wing, Md. Abu Yousuf was present as trainer.
Members of the management committee of Bangladesh Finance, Dhaka head office, and divisional branch managers along with other officials also took part in the programme.


