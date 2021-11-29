10-member Saudi delegation joins Investment Summit



Saudi Transport Minister Engr. Saleh Nasser A. Alduhailan led the 10- member Saudi delegation at the two-day International Investment Summit 2021, a Foreign Ministry release said on Sunday.

Omar Hariri, President of Saudi Sea Ports Authority along with other dignitaries is also attending the Summit.

BIDA has organized the summit to brand new Bangladesh among the investors of the world.

Earlier, Saudi investors showed their interest in various projects including infrastructure, power and energy sectors. Golam Moshi, Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, sent the Bangladesh foreign ministry a list of projects in which Saudi entrepreneurs have shown interest.

"Around 30 to 35 projects are expected to come up for discussion when the Saudi delegation comes to Bangladesh," Bida Executive Chairman Kazi M Aminul Islam earlier said.

BIDA officials said the oil-rich kingdom wanted to invest in commercially viable projects in Bangladesh, targeting oil and gas, fertiliser, cement, power plants, solar energy, and physical infrastructures.

The two-day International Investment Summit 2021 began on Sunday to brand new Bangladesh among the investors of the world.

Saudi Arabia plans to invest several billion dollars in more than 30 projects in Bangladesh, including setting up an aircraft repair and maintenance facility in Lalmonirhat.

The plan is part of Saudi efforts to boost bilateral and economic ties between the countries, said government officials in Dhaka.







