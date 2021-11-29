Foreign Secretary explores possibility of signing PTA with the Maldives



Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Masud Bin Momen paid a courtesy call on the Vice President of the Maldives Faisal Naseem at the latter's office in Malé on Sunday.

During the call on, Foreign Secretary was accompanied by Ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams, Secretary (East) and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen briefed the Vice President about the Foreign Office Consultations successfully completed between him and his Maldivian counterpart. Both sides underscored the necessity to collaborate with each other on the area of skill development, human resources development, trade, commerce, connectivity and cooperation in tourism.

The Vice President of Maldives appreciated Bangladesh's capacity particularly on skill development and human resources development which he witnessed in person during his visit to Dhaka.

The Vice President of the Maldives particularly appreciated the recent socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He also lauded Bangladesh Government's successful containment of COVID-19 pandemic.

Later of the day, Foreign Secretary met Minister of Economic Development of the Maldives Ismail Faiyyaz. Both sides noted the contribution of the expatriate Bangladeshi nationals to both the economies.

The two sides discussed the possible ways for expansion of the scope for employment of Bangladeshi nationals in Maldives through skill development training and regularization of those who are already staying in Maldives.

Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh underscored the possibility of enhancing trade between the two countries with the conclusion of bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement.

Engagements between the two sides on commerce secretary level was also discussed with due importance. Both sides agreed that engagement of private sectors for taking the advantage of full potentials for enhanced trade and commerce would be mutually beneficial.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary also proposed collaboration on the area of Agriculture and ICT given the adequate capacity that Bangladesh has developed over the past decade. He also proposed to send technical professionals to the Maldives to explore the possible engagements in the near future.

Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh arrived at Malé on 26 November 2021 for the 1st ever Bilateral Consultations on 27 November. Apart from holding the Bilateral Consultations, Foreign Secretary also met his counterpart and the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Maldives in Malé.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is expected to return to Dhaka this evening after finishing his official engagements in the island country.









