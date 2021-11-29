Walton, a mirror of emerging Bangladesh: Momen



Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen observing a refrigerator at Walton factory during his visit recently.

Walton is a sophisticated state-of-the art industry. Its working environment is very well, the Foreign Minister made the remarks after visiting Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) at Chandra in Gazipur on Saturday, says a press release.

Earlier, WHIL's Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Golam Murshed and Director Sabiha Jarin Orona received Dr. AK Abdul Momen and other guests at the factory complex with flower bouquet.

Among others, Assistant Personal Secretary to the Foreign Minister Md. Imdadul Haque, WHIL's Deputy Managing Directors Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's DMD Liakat Ali, WHIL's Senior Executive Directors Col. (Retd.) SM Shahadat Alam, Uday Hakim, Yusuf Ali and Easir Al-Imran, Executive Directors Abdullah Al-Mamun and Shahjada Salim along with other senior officials of the company were present.

Expressing his reaction on the factory visit, the foreign minister said, "We can be proud to say that we have not only made infrastructure development but also built state-of-the-art and sophisticated industries.

"I have seen factories in many countries including America, Japan but I have rarely seen such an advanced environment like Walton. Walton's entrepreneurs knew in advance what the future might be. It is exemplary for other entrepreneurs."

Meanwhile, WHIL MD and CEO Golam Murshed thanked the foreign minister for visiting the factory. He said Walton will be a partner of the government's vision of reaching Bangladesh a developed country by 2041.

Earlier after reaching the factory, Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen and other guests enjoyed a corporate video documentary on Walton. Then they visited Walton's well-equipped product display centre and the manufacturing factories of refrigerators, metal castings, compressors, air conditioners, LED televisions, computer-laptops, mobile phones and elevators.

















