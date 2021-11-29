0 Walton, a mirror of emerging Bangladesh: Momen - Business - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton, a mirror of emerging Bangladesh: Momen

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Business Desk

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen observing a refrigerator at Walton factory during his visit recently.

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen observing a refrigerator at Walton factory during his visit recently.

Walton is a mirror of emerging Bangladesh; Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen said adding it showed Bangladesh's real progress.
Walton is a sophisticated state-of-the art industry. Its working environment is very well, the Foreign Minister made the remarks after visiting Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) at Chandra in Gazipur on Saturday, says a press release.
Earlier, WHIL's Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam, Managing Director and   Chief Executive Officer Golam Murshed and Director Sabiha Jarin Orona received  Dr. AK Abdul Momen and other guests at the factory complex with flower bouquet.
Among others, Assistant Personal Secretary to the Foreign Minister Md. Imdadul Haque, WHIL's Deputy Managing Directors Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's DMD Liakat Ali, WHIL's Senior Executive Directors Col. (Retd.) SM Shahadat Alam, Uday Hakim, Yusuf Ali and Easir Al-Imran, Executive Directors Abdullah Al-Mamun and Shahjada Salim along with other senior officials of the company were present.
Expressing his reaction on the factory visit, the foreign minister said, "We can be proud to say that we have not only made infrastructure development but also built state-of-the-art and sophisticated industries.
"I have seen factories in many countries including America, Japan but I have rarely seen such an advanced environment like Walton. Walton's entrepreneurs knew in advance what the future might be. It is exemplary for other entrepreneurs."
Meanwhile, WHIL MD and CEO Golam Murshed thanked the foreign minister for visiting the factory. He said Walton will be a partner of the government's vision of reaching Bangladesh a developed country by 2041.
Earlier after reaching the factory, Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen and other guests enjoyed a corporate video documentary on Walton. Then they visited Walton's well-equipped product display centre and the manufacturing factories of refrigerators, metal castings, compressors, air conditioners, LED televisions, computer-laptops, mobile phones and elevators.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
IBBL opens its 200th sub-branch at Azimpur
Karmasangsthan Bank holds business review meeting
Bank Asia wins Mastercard Remittance Innovation 2020-21 Award
Govt willing to extend support for boosting agriculture sector: Mannan
LATAM Airlines announces plan to exit US bankruptcy
BD to continue its engagement in WTO forum despite cancellation of confce
BD pavilions win ‘Silver Award’ at IITF in New Delhi


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft