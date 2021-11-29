Govt to create digital profile of 1.62cr farmers for creating better outreach

The government has taken an initiative to create digital profiles of 1. 62 crore farmers out of the country's 5 crore farmers and to give smart agriculture cards to 1.9 crore.

The project will cost Tk 107.92 crore and once implemented, agricultural extension workers and experts will be able to communicate with 1.62 crore farmers, exchange information and conduct service activities according to area based demand.

Ramendra Nath Biswas, Member of the Planning Commission, said, It will be easy to reach farmers and benefit them.

Sources said such steps will increase farmers' capacity by around 30 per cent for production planning and taking marketing decisions with the help of digital agricultural information. Stakeholders believe that digitalization of good agricultural management methods will increase the traceability of safe food production by 15 per cent and help in developing digital awareness and skills.

Sources said the PEC (Project Evaluation Committee) meeting on July 29 this year discussed the proposal of the Ministry of Agriculture and has recommended that it be presented at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with certain changes. The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) will implement it by September 2024.

According to project proposal, agricultural extension services are currently provided through farmer field schools, organizations, by holding exhibitions, trainings, organizing field days, seminars, radio and television broadcasts and distribution of leaflets.

In this system, there is no return message from farmers about the quality of service. In case of any urgent need of farmers, the task of reaching out directly to any extension worker is time consuming, costly and difficult.

In order to achieve Digital Bangladesh, two digital innovative initiatives called Krishi Bartayan and Krishak Bandhu Phone Seva 3331 were launched in a joint venture between the Ministry of Agriculture, Department of Agricultural Extension and Aspire to Innovate (A2I) programme.

Under this initiative, the Department of Agriculture Extension started collecting about 53 lakh farmer databases (initial 14 data) from all over the country in a pilot form through the revenue sector program and A2I from 2018 and through this agricultural service testing activities started.

The project was started with the objective of bringing all farmers and agricultural products of the country under digital process in order to make available the facility of having a digital database of farmers with complete information about agriculture.

Sources said with the help of information obtained through digital farmer profile creation, distribution of smart cards, analysis of digital agricultural data and proper management of information, it will be easier for farmers to make decisions and plans for agricultural production. This will increase the overall productivity and bring fair price to farmers, the project proposal said.













