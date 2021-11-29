0 Minor girl drowns at Dhamoirhat - Countryside - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021
Countryside

Minor girl drowns at Dhamoirhat

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021
Our Correspondent

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Nov 28: An one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in a ditch in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Sanjida Khatun, daughter of Alal Hossain, a resident of Birgram Mollapara Village under Alampur Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Sanjida fell into a ditch nearby the house at around 12:30 pm while she was playing beside it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from the ditch and immediately took her to a local doctor, where she was declared dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station KM Raqibul Huda confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


