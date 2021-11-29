3 killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Three people have been killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Noakhali, Natore and Bhola, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A member of Bangladesh Army was killed and another injured in a road accident in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Radoan Hossain, 24, son of Humayan Kabir, a resident of Sundarpur Village in Chatkhil Upazila of the district. He was posted at 8 Signal Battalion in Sylhet.

Police sources said an electric pole-laden trolley hit a motorcycle carrying Radoan and his brother-in-law in Abdullah Miahar Haat area at around 10am, leaving the duo critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Redowan dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Police Station (PS) Md Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A pedestrian, who was injured in a road accident in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Saturday morning.

Another one was also injured in the accident that took place on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Majnu Ali, a resident of Pachshisha Village in the upazila.

The injured person is Shukur Ali, a resident of the same area.

Local sources said a speedy motorcycle hit the pedestrians in Debdar Mor area on the Gurudaspur-Nayabazar Road on Friday night, leaving the Majnu and Shukur seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex first and later, they were shifted to the RMCH in critical condition.

Later, Majnu succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.

Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdul Matin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken against motorcyclist Shahriar Ahmed in this connection.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Liton Hawlader, 35, son of Rashid Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Osmanganj Union in Char Fasson Upazila of the district. He was a decoration trader by profession.

The injured are Imon, Noyon and Shahadat.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a tomtom (local vehicle) in Gazaria Bazar area under Pashchim Char Umed Union in the morning while they were carrying decoration materials to Babuganj of Farazganj Union for a mahfil, which left the four injured.

The injured were taken to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex.

Later, Liton succumbed to his injuries there at noon while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and seized both the vehicles.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.

