Drug peddler jailed in Barishal

BARISHAL, Nov 28: A court in the district on Thursday convicted a drug peddler and sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment.

Jono Nirapotta Bighnokari Aporadh Daman Tribunal Judge ATM Musa handed down the verdict.

The convict is Shahidul Islam, 30, son of late Idris Ali, a resident of Ruer Pool area in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 5,000, and in default, he has to suffer two more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested Shahidul along with 517 yaba tablets from Amtalar Mor area in the city on January 19, 2016.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kotwali Police Station, the arrested was handed over to police.

Later, police submitted a chargesheet to the court.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and seven witnesses.


























