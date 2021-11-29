0 Housewife ‘kills self’ at Bagha - Countryside - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021
Countryside

Housewife ‘kills self’ at Bagha

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Our Correspondent

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Nov 28: A housewife, who drank poison in Bagha Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Wednesday night.
Deceased Ujala Akhter, 22, wife of Mithun Ali, a resident of Panikamra Village under Pakuria Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Kalachan Ali of Bajubagha Village.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Mithun Ali is a drug addict. As Ujala forced him not to consume drugs, he beat his wife up on November 14.
Later, Ujala drank poison out of huff with her husband. Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Bagha Upazila Health Complex.
As her condition was deteriorating, she was shifted to the RMCH.
Later, she died there on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge of Bagha Police Station Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken upon the complaint of the deceased's family.


