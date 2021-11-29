Children deprived of education at Char Shahjalal



Some children of Char Shahjalal in Lalmohan Upazila, who are deprived of education. photo: observer

In the absence of educational institutions, over 100 children are deprived of education in the char. They are catching fishes in river. They are supporting their families in livelihood management.

About 100 years before, Char Shahjalal emerged on the Tentulia River, away from Sadar Upazila. Inhabitation has stated in the island for 50 years. At present, there are about 70 families in the island. Agriculture, fishing and day-earning are their profession.

There is only one maktab (religious teaching centre) in the island.

Murad, Apan and Junayed said, "We have desires of learning education. But we cannot go to school as there is no school in the char."

Shahe Alam, Peara Begum and Kamrul Sheikh said, "Our children are deprived of education. There is no school in the char."

There is one primary school in neighbouring Kachuakhali Char. But children cannot go to this school by crossing river.

They demanded a school in Char Shahjalal. "If there is a school in our char, our children will be educated," they added.

Lalmohan Upazila Primary Education Officer Akhtaruzzaman Milon said, schools will be opened in villages having not schools. After inspection, school will be established soon in Char Shahjalal, he added.

A visit found that dwellers of the char are deprived of all citizenry facilities; it is not embanked; swelling in river-level causes marooning in char houses.

Also there is no cyclone centre or killa in the char. Healthcare facility is also absent. For treatment, char-dwellers have to go to Lalmohan or Bhola.

Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Pallab Kumar Hazra said, an approach has been made for a Mujib Killa in the char.

Necessary measures will be taken soon for addressing other problems in the char, he added.





















LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Nov 28: Children in isolated Char Shahjalal at Pashchim Char Umed Union in Lalmohan Upazila of the district are deprived of education. In the last 50 years, there has been no light of education in the upazila.In the absence of educational institutions, over 100 children are deprived of education in the char. They are catching fishes in river. They are supporting their families in livelihood management.About 100 years before, Char Shahjalal emerged on the Tentulia River, away from Sadar Upazila. Inhabitation has stated in the island for 50 years. At present, there are about 70 families in the island. Agriculture, fishing and day-earning are their profession.There is only one maktab (religious teaching centre) in the island.Murad, Apan and Junayed said, "We have desires of learning education. But we cannot go to school as there is no school in the char."Shahe Alam, Peara Begum and Kamrul Sheikh said, "Our children are deprived of education. There is no school in the char."There is one primary school in neighbouring Kachuakhali Char. But children cannot go to this school by crossing river.They demanded a school in Char Shahjalal. "If there is a school in our char, our children will be educated," they added.Lalmohan Upazila Primary Education Officer Akhtaruzzaman Milon said, schools will be opened in villages having not schools. After inspection, school will be established soon in Char Shahjalal, he added.A visit found that dwellers of the char are deprived of all citizenry facilities; it is not embanked; swelling in river-level causes marooning in char houses.Also there is no cyclone centre or killa in the char. Healthcare facility is also absent. For treatment, char-dwellers have to go to Lalmohan or Bhola.Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Pallab Kumar Hazra said, an approach has been made for a Mujib Killa in the char.Necessary measures will be taken soon for addressing other problems in the char, he added.