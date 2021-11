Obituary

BETAGI, BARGUNA, Nov 28: Maulana Mohamad Yusuf Ali, former principal of Betagi Chhalehia Senior Madrasa, died early Sunday. He was 85.His Namaj-e-Janaza was held in his Kochua Village of Kathalia in Jhalakathi District. Later he was laid down in his family graveyard.He left behind four sons, three daughters, many grand children, relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.