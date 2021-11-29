17 fishermen get 34 goats at Bijoynagar

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Nov 28: A total of 17 fishcard-holding fishers have got 34 goats in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district.

At a function held on Thursday on Budhanti Union Parishad premises, the goats were handed over among the fishermen of Fatehpur Village. The function was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer AH Irfan Uddin Ahmed. Upazila Chairman Nasima Mukai Ali was present as chief guest.

Among others, Fisheries Officer Maymuna Jahan, Islampur Police Outpost In-charge Ranjan Kumar Ghosh, and General Secretary of the press club Md Hamidul Haque were present.







