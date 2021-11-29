0 17 fishermen get 34 goats at Bijoynagar - Countryside - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021
17 fishermen get 34 goats at Bijoynagar

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Nov 28: A total of 17 fishcard-holding fishers have got 34 goats in  Bijoynagar Upazila of the district.
At a function held on Thursday on Budhanti Union Parishad premises, the goats were handed over among the fishermen of Fatehpur Village. The function was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer AH Irfan Uddin Ahmed. Upazila Chairman Nasima Mukai Ali was present as chief guest.
Among others,  Fisheries Officer Maymuna Jahan, Islampur Police Outpost In-charge Ranjan Kumar Ghosh, and  General Secretary of the press club Md Hamidul Haque were present.


