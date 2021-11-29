

34th death anniv of Comrade Toaha to be observed today

On this day in 1987, he passed away. He was born in Charjangalia Village in the upazila on January 2 in 1922.

His death anniversary will be observed by district chapter of Samyabadi Dal (ML) through placing wreath at his grave, bringing out a rally and commemorating meeting.

The meeting will be held in the auditorium of Toaha Smriti Girls High School and College in Kamalnagar Upazila.









