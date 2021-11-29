0 Two found dead in Patuakhali - Countryside - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two found dead in Patuakhali

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Our Correspondents

PATUAKHALI, Nov 27: A newborn baby and an SSC examinee have been found dead in separate incidents in Galachipa and Bauphal upazilas of the district in two days.
Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from the bank of the Rabanabad River in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body wrapped in a scarf in Kheya Ghat area in the Rabanabad River under Galachipa Municipality at around 9:30am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10:30am and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Galachipa Police Station (PS) MR Shawkat Anwar confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
Earlier, an SSC examinee was found dead in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Nadia, 15, daughter of Babul Mridha of Nurainpur Village under Surja Moni Union in the upazila.
According to the neighbours, Nadia's mother went to visit her maternal aunt's house on Friday morning. At that time, Nadia was alone in the house. At around 10am a neighbour came to her house and saw her lying on the ground.
Later, the neighbours rescued Nadia and rushed her to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor pronounced her dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
83 passengers died as Coco-4 sank in 2009
Minor girl drowns at Dhamoirhat
3 killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Drug peddler jailed in Barishal
Housewife ‘kills self’ at Bagha
Children deprived of education at Char Shahjalal
Obituary
17 fishermen get 34 goats at Bijoynagar


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft