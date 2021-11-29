Two found dead in Patuakhali

PATUAKHALI, Nov 27: A newborn baby and an SSC examinee have been found dead in separate incidents in Galachipa and Bauphal upazilas of the district in two days.

Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from the bank of the Rabanabad River in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body wrapped in a scarf in Kheya Ghat area in the Rabanabad River under Galachipa Municipality at around 9:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10:30am and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Galachipa Police Station (PS) MR Shawkat Anwar confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

Earlier, an SSC examinee was found dead in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Nadia, 15, daughter of Babul Mridha of Nurainpur Village under Surja Moni Union in the upazila.

According to the neighbours, Nadia's mother went to visit her maternal aunt's house on Friday morning. At that time, Nadia was alone in the house. At around 10am a neighbour came to her house and saw her lying on the ground.

Later, the neighbours rescued Nadia and rushed her to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor pronounced her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident.













