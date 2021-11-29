0 Covid-19: Two more people die, 22 more infected in Rajshahi - Countryside - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021
Countryside

Covid-19: Two more people die, 22 more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 28: Two more people died of and 22 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.
Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday. RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining one had been suffering with its symptoms.
Of the deceased, the virus-infected one was a resident of Chapainawabganj while another was from Rajshahi District.
Some 37 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 22 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in seven districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,317 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Friday morning.
He said a total of 1,680 people died of the virus in the division.
Of the total deceased, 685 were from Bogura, 323 from Rajshahi including 204 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.
Among the total infected, 95,701 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 14 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.


