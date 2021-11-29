Noise pollution increases health risks

Dear Sir,

In the current context, the level of noise pollution in our country is becoming more and more intense. This is increasing the health risk. According to doctors, the list of health risks is not short.Such as hearing loss, deafness, heart attack, heart disease, loss of attention in children's education, mental development impairment, irritable mood, stomach ulcers, insomnia or insomnia, agitation and anxiety or anxiety, stroke etc. Employees tend to have less work skills, less focus, and more easily lose their temper.



According to the American Heart Association, every 10 decibels of noise increases the risk of stroke by 14 percent at any age. Moreover, if it is over the age of 65, then every 10 decibels increases the risk of stroke by 27 percent! Noise pollution even affects the physical and mental growth of the fetus. Let us all be aware and refrain from causing noise pollution.



Ashikujaman Syed,

Research Assistant,

Bioinformatics Research Lab, Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)

















