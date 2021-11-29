0 Noise pollution increases health risks - Op-Ed - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Noise pollution increases health risks

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

Dear Sir,
In the current context, the level of noise pollution in our country is becoming more and more intense. This is increasing the health risk. According to doctors, the list of health risks is not short.Such as hearing loss, deafness, heart attack, heart disease, loss of attention in children's education, mental development impairment, irritable mood, stomach ulcers, insomnia or insomnia, agitation and anxiety or anxiety, stroke etc. Employees tend to have less work skills, less focus, and more easily lose their temper.

According to the American Heart Association, every 10 decibels of noise increases the risk of stroke by 14 percent at any age. Moreover, if it is over the age of 65, then every 10 decibels increases the risk of stroke by 27 percent! Noise pollution even affects the physical and mental growth of the fetus. Let us all be aware and refrain from causing noise pollution.

Ashikujaman Syed,
Research Assistant,
Bioinformatics Research Lab, Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Noise pollution increases health risks
Iran nuclear talks: Preparing for failure
Independent directors’ fee should be increased
Farewell meetings and parties
When marriage violates child right
Noise pollution: Its causes, effects and overcoming ways
Diving from bridge
COP26: Will global powers ‘walk the talk’ over cutting fossil fuels?


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft