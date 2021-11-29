Noise pollution: Its causes, effects and overcoming ways



Matiur Rahman



Noise pollution is loud and unnecessary sound from various sources, beyond the tolerance level, causing annoyance and harm to human health. Noise pollution is a kind of deadly environmental pollution. The level of this pollution is increasing day by day due to our lack of proper understanding. Many environmentalists have termed the current stage of noise pollution in Bangladesh as 'noise terrorism'.



According to various international reports Dhaka ranks as most uninhabitable city in the world. Among other causes, noise pollution is one of them. This pollution is not limited to Dhaka city now, it has reached to other urban city centres too.



Many factors contribute to noise pollution in Dhaka, including the chaotic traffic situations, lack of awareness and education of transport drivers, and the relaxed attitude of law enforcing agencies when people break the existing laws regarding noise pollution.



Noise pollution is a man-made controllable environmental problem. We are exposed to noise pollution at home, in the office, on the street and even during leisure activities. The major causes of noise pollution are noise from vehicles horns, factories, construction works, loudspeakers, high volume of mobile ring tone, television, band music, aero plane and helicopter noise, etc.



Health professionals opined that noise pollution is a major health risk in Bangladesh. They also mentioned that the human sense of hearing can only receive a certain amount of sound. Excessive loud noise has adverse effects on the human body. The effects of high levels of noise in our environment, such as vehicles horns, loudspeakers, aero plane and helicopter noise, factory noise, etc., can lead to permanent human dementia or any other physical illness.



A survey revealed that 86 per cent of the general public consider noise pollution as a big problem in Dhaka city. People report a variety of problems from noise pollution, with 78 per cent mentioning aggravation, 71percentheadache, 49 per cent bad temper, and 43percent difficulty concentrating and trouble sleeping. More worrisome thing is that an astonishing 97 per cent of students say that their study is disrupted by vehicles horns especially car horns. Further, doctors report that noise pollution not only causes hearing loss, but can dangerously aggravate the condition of heart patients.



In fact, due to noise pollution, millions of people in Bangladesh are suffering from several deadly diseases, from deafness to cardiac arrest. Noise pollution causes hearing loss as well as problems in both human health and behaviour. Unnecessary and excessive noise can severely damage a person's normal physical and mental activity. Noise pollution can cause anxiety, irritability, high blood pressure, tinnitus, hearing loss, sleep disturbances and other harmful and adverse reactions. Also, other physical reactions can lead to memory loss, mental exhaustion, etc.



The National Association of Noise Control in the United States says that noise can cause hypertension, ulcers, heart disease, headaches or nerve problems. Even in an environment of extra noise, a baby's birth defects can develop. Noise pollution can cause blood pressure, breathing problems and even digestive problems.



According to a study, 20 per cent of people across the country are deaf. And out of them, about 30 per cent are children. Around 11 percent of traffic police have hearing problems. According to another report, 71 per cent of the people in Dhaka city suffer from mental problems like depression and anxiety due to noise pollution. There is no substitute for awareness as well as goodwill to deal with such problems.



Noise pollution is called a silent killer. And especially in Dhaka city, there are many sources of noise pollution which is a threat to public health. The rules regarding noise pollution in car horns, construction work, use of microphones, factories are not being obeyed. But the rules for controlling noise pollution in Bangladesh are detailed in which area, at what time of day, what kind of noise level will be. And if it is not complied with, there is also a provision of punishment. But we do not obey the rules properly.



Measures that need to be taken include enforcing existing laws on noise pollution, completely banning the use of machines to break bricks, banning the use of miking for elections campaigns, processions, and advertising, banning industrial activity in urban areas, placing and enforcing limits on decibels in urban areas, improving traffic control, and raising awareness among passengers and drivers. With a strong effort by NGOs, the media, and the Government of Bangladesh, we can reduce noise pollution and improve the situation for ourselves and our children.



Despite having a law noise pollution is a serious and neglected issue. It is time for NGOs, the media, and the Government of Bangladesh to work together to reduce the problem and increase the quality of life in Dhaka city as well as in the country. As many of the sources of noise pollution are unnecessary and could be reduce so proper action can be without any delay.



Given the magnitude of the problem, and of the human suffering that results, we can no longer afford to neglect the issue of noise pollution. For the health, sanity, and well-being of the population, and for the future of our children, it is time that we all take this problem seriously, and begin implementing solutions. Whether as individuals, NGO staff, or members of the media, we can and must take specific steps to reduce the problem of noise pollution.



Dr Matiur Rahman is Research Consultant, Human Development Research Centre (HDRC), Dhaka













