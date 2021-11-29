Omicron C-19 variant puts world under threat

It is a matter of worry that the new Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading across the world and raising concerns. This variant of Coronavirus was first identified in South Africa on 24 November, which also has been detected in Europe and Asia. This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning-- according to World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO on Friday classified the B.1.1.529 variant, or Omicron, as a SARS-CoV-2 "variant of concern," saying it may spread more quickly than other forms of coronavirus. Moreover, epidemiologists warned travel curbs may be too late to stop Omicron from circulating globally.



The Omicron variant of coronavirus might spread much faster--evading antibodies from prior infection or vaccination. After the WHO declaration, different countries announced travel restrictions on Friday and sent drug makers to see if their Covid-19 vaccines remain protective. Till new the Delta variant is the most dominant variant of C-19, worldwide. It is feared that Omicron surpasses the Delta variant in infection rate. Scientists say it could take several more weeks to define the type of disease caused by the variant and determine how contagious actually it is.



Under the current circumstances, the biggest question rises whether Covid-19 vaccines will hold up the new variant. Simultaneously, another question rises that whether people previously infected with the coronavirus be immune from infection with Omicron. Experts don't yet know if Omicron will cause more or less severity compared to other coronavirus strains.



Meanwhile, European Union states have agreed to suspend travel from southern Africa after the detection of the new variant. The United States has restricted travel from South Africa and neighbouring countries from today. It is a warning shot that this pandemic is far from over and the developed nations should be doing more to combat the spread of the virus in other parts of the world.



Hopefully, Bangladesh Health Minister Zahid Maleque instructed the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to impose travel bans on Europe and African countries, where the new variant of C-19 has been detected. The minister also asked the health department to take other necessary steps.



In order to remain safe, beyond government restrictions, individuals should assess their own vulnerability to Covid before they make travel decisions in the upcoming days. It is important to remember that vaccination should remain the top priority despite questions about effectiveness against Omicron, because it is likely that they still remain protective to a certain extent.



Most importantly, everyone should continue to wear masks, avoid crowds, ventilate rooms, wash hands and follow other health guidelines. Finally, Omicron is a reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe.