0 Panchagarh Freedom Day today - City News - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Panchagarh Freedom Day today

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

RANGPUR, Nov 28: The brave freedom fighters jointly with Indian allied forces heroically liberated Panchagarh town on November 29, 1971 defeating the Pakistani occupation forces.
The victorious freedom fighters, political and students' leaders and common people hoisted the flag of independent Bangladesh on the soil of Panchagarh town at dawn on that day to celebrate the long-cherished taste of ultimate victory.
Talking to BSS, eye-witnesses valiant freedom fighters Ismail Hossain and Ashraful Islam of Panchagarh recalled the exciting moment of entrance of the triumphant freedom fighters and allied forces to Panchagarh town.
"Thousands of jubilant political activists, men, women, adolescents, students and youths, welcomed the entering heroic freedom fighters and allied forces to the town chanting the slogans of 'Joy Bangla' and 'Joy Bangabandhu' from all-around," said Ismail. Valiant freedom fighter Jahirul Islam of Panchagarh said the town was free till April 16 as the occupation forces could enter following stiff resistance created by Police, Army, EPR and Ansar and people against them since March 25 crackdown.
"However, the occupation forces captured Panchagarh town on April 17, 1971, set up several camps at the then Panchagarh police station compound and different areas of the town," he mentioned.     -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Panchagarh Freedom Day today
1.42 lakh buildings in Ctg at earthquake risk
Tobacco industry’s interference continues: Study   
One held with yaba in Ctg
a2i initiatives emerge as blessings for people during Covid-19
JU BCS officers celebrate country’s golden jubilee
Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft