Panchagarh Freedom Day today

RANGPUR, Nov 28: The brave freedom fighters jointly with Indian allied forces heroically liberated Panchagarh town on November 29, 1971 defeating the Pakistani occupation forces.

The victorious freedom fighters, political and students' leaders and common people hoisted the flag of independent Bangladesh on the soil of Panchagarh town at dawn on that day to celebrate the long-cherished taste of ultimate victory.

Talking to BSS, eye-witnesses valiant freedom fighters Ismail Hossain and Ashraful Islam of Panchagarh recalled the exciting moment of entrance of the triumphant freedom fighters and allied forces to Panchagarh town.

"Thousands of jubilant political activists, men, women, adolescents, students and youths, welcomed the entering heroic freedom fighters and allied forces to the town chanting the slogans of 'Joy Bangla' and 'Joy Bangabandhu' from all-around," said Ismail. Valiant freedom fighter Jahirul Islam of Panchagarh said the town was free till April 16 as the occupation forces could enter following stiff resistance created by Police, Army, EPR and Ansar and people against them since March 25 crackdown.

"However, the occupation forces captured Panchagarh town on April 17, 1971, set up several camps at the then Panchagarh police station compound and different areas of the town," he mentioned. -BSS