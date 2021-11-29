0 1.42 lakh buildings in Ctg at earthquake risk - City News - observerbd.com
1.42 lakh buildings in Ctg at earthquake risk

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 28: University of Science and Technology Chittagong (USTC) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Engineer Mohammad Jahangir Alam said, "In Chattogram Metropolitan area, 1 lakh 42 thousand buildings are at risk of earthquake out of 1 lakh 83 thousand buildings.
He came up with the remarks at a seminar on Earthquake Awareness and Action organized by USTC Research Cell at the university's IQAC conference hall on Sunday (November 28).
 "These buildings could collapse in an earthquake measuring eight or eight above on the Richter scale in a city of 6 million people. This destruction can happen as a result of disobeying building codes and unplanned urbanization in building construction. Experts believe that school and hospital buildings and power substations are at the highest risk," he added.
"Out of 1,033 schools in the city, 740 are at risk of earthquakes. Proper Plans should be made soon to make these schools sustainable. The multi-storied buildings constructed along the banks of the river Karnafuli are at risk of earthquakes. Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) needs to be more vigilant.
If we want to reach the vision of 2041, we must start planning now. It is important to take proper planning to prevent earthquakes in the development projects of Maheshkhali and Matarbari." he also added.


