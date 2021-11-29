0 Tobacco industry’s interference continues: Study    - City News - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021
City News

Tobacco industry’s interference continues: Study   

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021

The incessant interference from tobacco industry has put the public health of Bangladesh under a greater risk as the country's score in the 2021 Tobacco Industry Interference Index stands at 72 which was 68 last year, as per a study. PROGGA, a research and advocacy organization conducted the study on 'Tobacco Industry Interference Index: The FCTC Article 5.3 Implementation'.
The study report was revealed at an event jointly arranged by PROGGA and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA) in the city's CIRDAP Auditorium, said a press release.
As per the report, the implementation of World Health Organization (WHO)'s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and also the realization of Bangladesh's vision for becoming a tobacco-free country by 2040 are hindered due to aggressive activities of tobacco companies during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Environment, Forestry and Climate Changes Saber Hossain Chowdhury said tobacco claimed more lives than Covid-19.     -UNB


