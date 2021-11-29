0 One held with yaba in Ctg - City News - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021
One held with yaba in Ctg

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 28: Members of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) in a drive arrested an alleged drug trader with 1,930 pieces of contraband yaba tablets from Shahamanat bridge area in the city on Saturday night.
The arrested drug trader was identified as Alamgir Kabir,40, son of Belyet Hossain, hailed from Bhulahat area under Chapainobadgonj district.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Bakalia thana police detained Alamgir from Shahamanat bridge area with the said yaba at 2.40 am last night, Md Rashed Officer in Charge of Bakalia thana said.


