a2i initiatives emerge as blessings for people during Covid-19

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

Easy access to information and communication technology (ICT) immensely helped people across the country in overcoming the hardships rendered by Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to implementation of 'Digital Bangladesh' by the present government.
During the miserable days of lockdown and virus panic, normal life and even emergency services were hampered in almost everywhere in the world and Bangladesh was not an exception. But the people here enjoyed the blessing of ICT to make life easier.
UNDP, Bangladesh-supported a2i project of the ICT Division and the Cabinet Division took many initiatives as part of the government's Digital Bangladesh agenda which translated people's dreams into reality, especially in the remote areas.  
Meena is one of those in remote areas who took the help of ICT to ease their difficulties during the pandemic. Meena's father was sick. Her father had many complications resulting from diabetes and had to take regular insulin to keep him well.
The sudden lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19 had trapped her family inside their area at Ratnapalong union under Ukhiyaupazila in Cox's Bazar and she was unable to replenish her father's insulin stock.
Being worried, she sought assistance from the government-run emergency e-commerce service 'Phone e Nittoponno' through 333 and made a request for insulin for her father from their usual medical store since she could not take the risk of going out of her home.
A volunteer from the service had delivered the insulin the very next day at her residence at Court Bazar Boro Bridge at Ratnapalong, taking proper precautions for contactless delivery.
'Phone e Nittoponno', an initiative of the a2i appeared as 'god out of the machine' to Meena during her dire need.
Talking to BSS, Adnan Faisal, Communications & Media Outreach Consultant of a2i, said following the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Bangladesh, "ekShop" has set up the e-commerce platform in July 2020, wherein people in lockdown areas could order their essentials by dialing the national helpline 333 with extension 333-5.
"Due to the second time shutdown, many of the citizens could not go out. Hence, they ordered daily essential goods through the Phone-e-Nittoponno service of the National helpline 333-5. This time, alongside Dhaka, people in the nearby districts are also ordering from 333-5," he said. The a2i has taken different initiatives in combating COVID-19 situation.
The national helpline is one of those remarkable steps. People get information on COVID-19, emergency health advice, daily essential items, medicines and food assistance by dialling the number - '333'.
Sixty-two-year old Farida Hauqe's body temperature reached 103F. Her high fever was coupled with mild cough and headache. Her only daughter Ruma was very much anxious for her widow mother.
College student Ruma could understand that her mother, like many others, had Covid-19 symptoms. She became seriously anxious and wanted to get rid of it.
Like other parts of the world, Bangladesh enforced countrywide shutdown (lockdown) to tackle coronavirus outbreak. Hospitals were experiencing huge crowd and there was scarcity of treatment facilities. Doctors were almost unavailable. Besides, going to a hospital for treatment posed further risks of contagion. "It was just 10:23 pm on July 26, 2021. I called the number '333'... I was a little bit surprised as my call was successful at the first attempt.     -BSS


