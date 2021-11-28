BD likely to close doors to S Africa to stem spread of ‘Omicron’ C-19

The country is suspending communications with South Africa to prevent the spread of the newly identified coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 called 'Omicron'.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque made the remarks in an audio message on his way to attend the World Health Assembly Second Special Session to be held in Geneva in

Switzerland on Saturday.

Maidul Islam Pradhan, Senior Information Officer of the Ministry of Health, confirmed the information in a press release.

Zahid Maleque said, "A new variant of Covid-19 called Omicron has recently spread in some European countries including South Africa. The Ministry of Health is aware of this. Necessary steps are also being taken. This variant is a bit more aggressive than other variants of Covid-19."

"We are suspending our communications with Africa. It has been directed to intensify screening at all airports, land ports or all entrances to the country. The district administration is being instructed to strictly adhere to hygiene rules and wear masks across the country," he added.

The Health Minister said, "Those who come from other parts of the world should also be careful about them. The concerned branches have also been instructed to ensure that no person from the affected country can enter the country without screening."

However, a new variant of the coronavirus, named Omicron, has been identified in South Africa. Concerns have already been raised around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already called it a 'variant of anxiety'. Britain has cancelled flights to South Africa and neighbouring countries. At the same time, British travellers from those countries have been instructed to stay in quarantine.

The variant Omicron is the most frequently modified version of the Covid-19. A total of 59 people in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong have been confirmed to be infected with the variant.





