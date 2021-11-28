0 BD likely to close doors to S Africa to stem spread of ‘Omicron’ C-19 - Front Page - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 November, 2021, 6:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD likely to close doors to S Africa to stem spread of ‘Omicron’ C-19

Published : Sunday, 28 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Staff Correspondent

The country is suspending communications with South Africa to prevent the spread of the newly identified coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 called 'Omicron'.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque made the remarks in an audio message on his way to attend the World Health Assembly Second Special Session to be held in Geneva in
Switzerland on Saturday.
Maidul Islam Pradhan, Senior Information Officer of the Ministry of Health, confirmed the information in a press release.
Zahid Maleque said, "A new variant of Covid-19 called Omicron has recently spread in some European countries including South Africa. The Ministry of Health is aware of this. Necessary steps are also being taken. This variant is a bit more aggressive than other variants of Covid-19."
"We are suspending our communications with Africa. It has been directed to intensify screening at all airports, land ports or all entrances to the country. The district administration is being instructed to strictly adhere to hygiene rules and wear masks across the country," he added.
The Health Minister said, "Those who come from other parts of the world should also be careful about them. The concerned branches have also been instructed to ensure that no person from the affected country can enter the country without screening."
However, a new variant of the coronavirus, named Omicron, has been identified in South Africa. Concerns have already been raised around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already called it a 'variant of anxiety'. Britain has cancelled flights to South Africa and neighbouring countries. At the same time, British travellers from those countries have been instructed to stay in quarantine.
The variant Omicron is the most frequently modified version of the Covid-19. A total of 59 people in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong have been confirmed to be infected with the variant.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Threat of new Covid variant Omicron causes worldwide scramble
BD likely to close doors to S Africa to stem spread of ‘Omicron’ C-19
Covid kills 2 more in 24 hrs
Stored DDT to be taken to Europe for safe burning
Katakhali Mayor also likely to lose post
Matarbari Deep Sea Port faces hurdle in acquisition of land
Students vow to continue street protests
Bus owners call themselves poor, demand subsidy


Latest News
Gathering limits, travel ban on Omicron-hit countries suggested
Omicron: Bangladesh asks all ports of entry to remain vigilant
Bangladesh reports three deaths from Covid
BARI scientist receives AFACI Award
HC rules for forming commission to probe allegations against police
Barca register first La Liga away win
Mueller says Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or
Govt would consider the fresh demand: Anisul on Khaleda’s treatment
BNP backs students for half bus fare
Dhanmondi blocked by students' protest
Most Read News
Bus crash in central Mexico kills 19 pilgrims
Bangladesh reports two deaths from Covid
New coronavirus variant Omicron triggers global alarm, market sell-off
Massive fire guts over 500 shanties in Gazipur's Tongi
US oil price sinks as markets fret over COVID variant
Bangladesh to impose travel ban on South Africa: Health Minister
UK confirms first two cases of new Covid strain Omicron
WTO postpones major meeting after new variant outbreak
Fire burns Chattogram chemical industry
Abrar Fahad's family wants death of all accused by hanging
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft