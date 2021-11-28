Covid kills 2 more in 24 hrs

The country witnessed two more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands 27,975. Some 155 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,575,579.

Besides, 188 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,540,018 and overall recovery rate at 97.74, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.15 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate

stands in the country at 14.63 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 836 labs across the country tested 13,462 samples.

The two deaths were reported from Dhaka division and also recorded the highest number of 111 infections followed by Chittagong with 17 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,901 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,074 were women.

Around 55.29 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 35.12 million have taken both doses.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.1 million lives and infected over 258 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 234 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







