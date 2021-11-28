Stored DDT to be taken to Europe for safe burning

Approximately 1,000 tonnes of hazardous pesticide like DDT (Dichlorodiphenyl-trichloroethane), which have been stored for 37 years in the heart of Chattogram, is set to be removed from next month.

The work of removing the hazardous pesticide was undertaken through the 'Pesticide Risk Reduction in Bangladesh project' under the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The project is being implemented jointly by the Department of Environment (DoE) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and FAO.

According to an FAO press release released in Dhaka on Saturday, specialists will clear the now banned DDT pesticide from a depot in Chattogram before shipping those to Europe for safe incineration in specialist facilities. The FAO is assisting the government to carry out the operation.

At an inception workshop for the project took place on Saturday in Chattogram, FAO Representative in Bangladesh Robert D. Simpson said: "The ministry and FAO will oversee the imminent clean-up and

safe disposal of the stockpile of DDT, which poses a health and environmental hazard. This toxic chemical has no place for use in modern agriculture or food processing."

The DDT was imported in 1985. On delivery, the product was deemed non-compliant with the technical specifications and was stored at a central site in Chattogram. The stockpile has remained in Bangladesh's second largest city ever since. DDT is very persistent: the consignment in Chattogram has exactly the same concentration of active ingredient now as it had when it was delivered nearly four decades ago.

The FAO project behind the clean-up operation will also support the government to update national regulations in relation to the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants and develop national capacity for the management and safe disposal of hazardous waste.

The project will also support government actions to reduce risks from pesticides used in food production and processing, with a focus on fish drying and pesticide containers.

The stakeholders at Saturday's inception workshop were provided with an overview of the project and discussed suggestions for successful implementation.

More than 60 representatives attended from various organizations and government departments, including the Health Ministry, Department of Agricultural Extension, Department of Fisheries, Directorate General of Health Services, University of Chittagong, Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute, Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute and farmers and dry fish producers.

MoEFCC Secretary Mostafa Kamal and Additional Secretary Md Moniruzzaman attended as chief and special guest respectively in the event chaired by Director General of the Department of Environment Md Ashraf Uddin. Chattogram City Corporation and Metropolitan Police were also represented.

According to the organizers, a specialist company will take about three to four months to remove the DDT, under strict controlled conditions, and then ship the waste to France.

"The DDT removal is highly technical and requires specialist knowledge and equipment. Procedures must comply with national and international laws, rules and regulations," said Saso Martinov, the project's Senior Technical Adviser.

He added: "In addition to the DDT removal, FAO will promote alterative, low-hazard pest control options. We will support the government's ongoing efforts to transition towards more sustainable practices in agricultural pest management and the conservation of natural resources."

As well as the DDT operation, the project proposes piloting a disposal and recycling strategy for empty pesticide containers. It will also help tighten pesticide customs control, training staff to conduct chemical analysis on goods.

The project will also promote safer food processing in the fish-drying industry and throughout the agricultural sector. Even though DDT has been banned in Bangladesh for more than 20 years, it's still used widely in dried fish production and in some vegetable production.

The project is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and co-financed by the Government of Bangladesh and FAO.





