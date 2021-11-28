0 Katakhali Mayor also likely to lose post - Front Page - observerbd.com
Katakhali Mayor also likely to lose post

Published : Sunday, 28 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 27: Like Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Jahangir Alam, Katakhali Municipality Mayor Abbas Ali of Rajshahi is likely to lose his position too.
The local district administration has already started taking legal and administrative actions against the mayor after getting a 'no-confidence resolution' of the councilors of the Municipality Council.
Earlier, at least three cases were filed against Abbas with Boalia, Rajapara and Chandrima police station under the Rajshahi Metropolitan
Police (RMP) area.
The police of the three stations have been trying to arrest the mayor in the cases filed under Digital Security Act (DSA), according to the RMP high officials.
Meanwhile, leaders of Rajshahi districts Awami League are also taking preparations for filing another case against the mayor for his derogatory and defamatory statement on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Jalil told this correspondent he has received a 'no confidence resolution' of the councilors of the municipality. A report has been sent to the Local Government Division (LGD) examining the resolution in line with the Local Government (Municipality) Law.
At the same time, the documents of the case filed with the DSA were also sent to the LGD. Hopefully, the LGD will take its decision following the provisions of the existing law soon, he added.
Acting President Anil Kumar of Rajshahi District Awami League told this correspondent that Mayor Abbas Ali has already been removed from all posts of AL. On Saturday, a letter was sent to AL Central Committee recommending expelling Abbas for life through postal service.
Regarding arrest of Abbas, RMP Spokesman Golam Ruhul Kuddus, also Additional Police Commissioner of RMP, told this correspondent the investigation officer has already started investigating the allegations. Steps would be taken after investigation based on valid documents and proof.
Officer in Charge of Boalia Nibaran Chandra Barman told this correspondent that they have already received two audio clips of the incident. The two documents are sufficient for arresting him. There is no necessity of permission of the LGD to arrest him after getting the two documents in hands.
Earlier on Thursday, the LGD removed GCC Mayor Jahangir Alam from his office for same allegations.


